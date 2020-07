Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL HOME IN SUNSET BEACH! This 2 bedroom single family home in Sunset Beach is only steps from Sunset Beach Park and the Beach. Corner Lot, spacious Backyard. Upper story family room can convert to a 3rd Bedroom. Utility Storage Room with Washer & Dryer. 2 car carport and driveway, plenty of room for parking. Tenant pays all utilities and Lawn Care.No Smoking, No Pets