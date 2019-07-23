50 84TH AVENUE

Amenities

Totally remodeled Beach Home in Popular Sunset Beach, Island living at its best with only steps to the Gulf of Mexico and beautiful sandy uncrowded beaches. This designer planned home has two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, master bedroom has its own private full bath, 2 ½ baths, upgraded top of the line stainless steel appliances, quartz solid surface countertops, custom cabinetry, wood burning fireplace, window treatments, beautiful beamed volume ceilings, designer colors all in a spacious centrally air conditioned Beach Community Home. Public boat ramp and pier at end of the street, multi-car under cover parking, outdoor shower, brick paver driveway and backyard area. You will enjoy living in this quaint beach community that is just a short walk to Treasure Island’s most popular spots for entertainment, dining and shopping. Owner may consider a small mature trained pet. Available immediately unfurnished @ $2800 month.