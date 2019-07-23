All apartments in Treasure Island
Treasure Island, FL
50 84TH AVENUE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

50 84TH AVENUE

50 84th Avenue · No Longer Available
Treasure Island
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
Furnished Apartments
Location

50 84th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Totally remodeled Beach Home in Popular Sunset Beach, Island living at its best with only steps to the Gulf of Mexico and beautiful sandy uncrowded beaches. This designer planned home has two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, master bedroom has its own private full bath, 2 ½ baths, upgraded top of the line stainless steel appliances, quartz solid surface countertops, custom cabinetry, wood burning fireplace, window treatments, beautiful beamed volume ceilings, designer colors all in a spacious centrally air conditioned Beach Community Home. Public boat ramp and pier at end of the street, multi-car under cover parking, outdoor shower, brick paver driveway and backyard area. You will enjoy living in this quaint beach community that is just a short walk to Treasure Island’s most popular spots for entertainment, dining and shopping. Owner may consider a small mature trained pet. Available immediately unfurnished @ $2800 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 84TH AVENUE have any available units?
50 84TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 50 84TH AVENUE have?
Some of 50 84TH AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 84TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
50 84TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 84TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 84TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 50 84TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 50 84TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 50 84TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 84TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 84TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 50 84TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 50 84TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 50 84TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 84TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 84TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 84TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50 84TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
