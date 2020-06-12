All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

255 116TH AVENUE

255 116th Avenue · (866) 580-6402
Location

255 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 255 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
This updated 2-bedroom & 1.5 bath unit has it all, updated AC, hurricane windows, updated bathrooms, flooring, kitchen and inside laundry. Downstairs offers a great kitchen, half bath, dining area, living room and upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and bathroom. Enjoy sitting on the rear patio and take-in the beautiful southern exposure. This unit has 2 dedicated covered parking spots and guest parking. Complex only has 3 units and is located on beautiful ISLE OF CAPRI. Walk to your favorite restaurant, shops and beach! Hurry and make your appointment to view this unit today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 116TH AVENUE have any available units?
255 116TH AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 116TH AVENUE have?
Some of 255 116TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 116TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
255 116TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 116TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 255 116TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 255 116TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 255 116TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 255 116TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 116TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 116TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 255 116TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 255 116TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 255 116TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 255 116TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 116TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 116TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 116TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
