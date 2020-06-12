255 116TH AVENUE

Amenities

This updated 2-bedroom & 1.5 bath unit has it all, updated AC, hurricane windows, updated bathrooms, flooring, kitchen and inside laundry. Downstairs offers a great kitchen, half bath, dining area, living room and upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and bathroom. Enjoy sitting on the rear patio and take-in the beautiful southern exposure. This unit has 2 dedicated covered parking spots and guest parking. Complex only has 3 units and is located on beautiful ISLE OF CAPRI. Walk to your favorite restaurant, shops and beach! Hurry and make your appointment to view this unit today