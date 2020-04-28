24 ISLAND DRIVE

Amenities

This lease is for 7 months until until November 30, 2020. Amazing and totally renovated waterfront pool home with lovely landscaping and a circular paver driveway. This home has a split floor plan with gorgeous travertine floors. 2 car garage, dining area with a wood burning fireplace, and a large island bar. The kitchen has custom solid wood cabinetry perfect for entertaining, granite counter tops, Other features include crown molding, Andersen/Pella windows and doors, and plantation shutters complete this upscale home. Living areas include a bonus room with bar & refrigeration which opens to the family room, as well as a breakfast or office area next to the kitchen. The light & bright master suite features a large master bath and dressing area, dual sinks, dual closets, custom cabinetry with separate vanity & shoe storage. The deep water intracoastal location with southern exposure is a fully fenced, private yard with beautiful tropical landscaping and an large pool. Waterfront composite dock can hold a large sport fisherman boat and a runabout, with water, 30 amp service & 110 volt davits. Quick & convenient access to the Gulf for boaters is via Blind Pass or John's Pass. Paradise Island location is convenient to beaches, restaurants, shopping, boating, biking, St Pete, & access to I-275 & Tampa. Will rent very quickly.

Land, Site, and Tax Information