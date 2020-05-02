225 SUN VISTA COURT N

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

FURNISHED RENTAL in Sun Ketch Condos located in Treasure Island. Very Bright, tastefully decorated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhome style condo with vaulted ceilings for 6-7 month Lease. Available between the Dates of MAY 1, 2020 - DECEMBER 1, 2020. The Living space is all on one floor, located above the garage on the 2nd floor. Screened Rear Balcony overlooking pond. Heated Community Pool. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn care included. 3 minutes to the beach. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets.