Treasure Island, FL
225 SUN VISTA COURT N
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:43 AM

225 SUN VISTA COURT N

225 Sun Vista Court North · (727) 742-2955
Location

225 Sun Vista Court North, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED RENTAL in Sun Ketch Condos located in Treasure Island. Very Bright, tastefully decorated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhome style condo with vaulted ceilings for 6-7 month Lease. Available between the Dates of MAY 1, 2020 - DECEMBER 1, 2020. The Living space is all on one floor, located above the garage on the 2nd floor. Screened Rear Balcony overlooking pond. Heated Community Pool. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn care included. 3 minutes to the beach. Sorry, No Smoking, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 SUN VISTA COURT N have any available units?
225 SUN VISTA COURT N has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 SUN VISTA COURT N have?
Some of 225 SUN VISTA COURT N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 SUN VISTA COURT N currently offering any rent specials?
225 SUN VISTA COURT N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 SUN VISTA COURT N pet-friendly?
No, 225 SUN VISTA COURT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 225 SUN VISTA COURT N offer parking?
Yes, 225 SUN VISTA COURT N does offer parking.
Does 225 SUN VISTA COURT N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 SUN VISTA COURT N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 SUN VISTA COURT N have a pool?
Yes, 225 SUN VISTA COURT N has a pool.
Does 225 SUN VISTA COURT N have accessible units?
No, 225 SUN VISTA COURT N does not have accessible units.
Does 225 SUN VISTA COURT N have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 SUN VISTA COURT N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 SUN VISTA COURT N have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 SUN VISTA COURT N does not have units with air conditioning.
