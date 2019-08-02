225 104TH AVENUE

Amenities

TREASURE ISLAND WATERFRONT Fully furnished 90+ days minimum up to end of December 2019 (taxable). Walk to sugar sand beach, shopping restaurants & downtown. You don't even need a car here everything is so convenient! A wonderful beach neighborhood, small charming building. Pool & fishing pier. This adorable 2 bed with open floor plan is located on the second floor (stairs) is just delightful. Internet, water, sewer & trash included in rent. Sorry no pets a non smoking home.



BOAT SLIP WITH LIFT COULD BE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDITIONAL COST. CHECK AVAILABILITY.