156 117TH AVENUE

What a find! You will love this luxurious 3-story Waterfront Townhouse, beautifully furnished with stunning views from all three levels. Enjoy over 2,400 sq. ft. of light, bright living space with a massive garage. The water views are spectacular from two large terraces. The inviting, open kitchen and bar welcome you to sit and look out over the beautiful water. Dinner parties and holidays can be celebrated in the separate, cozy dining room. The handsome wood-burning fireplace will warm you in the cooler months. You can watch the 75-inch flat screen TV with surround sound or watch dolphins and manatees play outside in the water. The Master bedroom has a custom-designed walk-in closet, King bed, Jacuzzi tub, double sinks and walk-in shower. The laundry is conveniently located on the 3rd floor. There is plenty of room for guests with Queen beds in the two guest rooms. The huge garage has storage areas and shelving besides room for 4 cars! There are paddle boards to launch right off the dock, or bring your canoe or kayak. It is a short ride on the water to John's Pass and on out to the Gulf of Mexico. The garage has an additional refrigerator and two wine coolers . You can walk out to the covered Trex patio overlooking the water. Such a peaceful place to sip your coffee or cocktails! Private access to the famous Treasure Island sugar-sand beach. Downtown St. Pete, I-275, museums and sporting events are just a short drive away. Come to Paradise!

Annual Lease only. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.