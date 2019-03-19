All apartments in Treasure Island
156 117TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

156 117TH AVENUE

156 117th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

156 117th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a find! You will love this luxurious 3-story Waterfront Townhouse, beautifully furnished with stunning views from all three levels. Enjoy over 2,400 sq. ft. of light, bright living space with a massive garage. The water views are spectacular from two large terraces. The inviting, open kitchen and bar welcome you to sit and look out over the beautiful water. Dinner parties and holidays can be celebrated in the separate, cozy dining room. The handsome wood-burning fireplace will warm you in the cooler months. You can watch the 75-inch flat screen TV with surround sound or watch dolphins and manatees play outside in the water. The Master bedroom has a custom-designed walk-in closet, King bed, Jacuzzi tub, double sinks and walk-in shower. The laundry is conveniently located on the 3rd floor. There is plenty of room for guests with Queen beds in the two guest rooms. The huge garage has storage areas and shelving besides room for 4 cars! There are paddle boards to launch right off the dock, or bring your canoe or kayak. It is a short ride on the water to John's Pass and on out to the Gulf of Mexico. The garage has an additional refrigerator and two wine coolers . You can walk out to the covered Trex patio overlooking the water. Such a peaceful place to sip your coffee or cocktails! Private access to the famous Treasure Island sugar-sand beach. Downtown St. Pete, I-275, museums and sporting events are just a short drive away. Come to Paradise!
Annual Lease only. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 117TH AVENUE have any available units?
156 117TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 156 117TH AVENUE have?
Some of 156 117TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 117TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
156 117TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 117TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 156 117TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 156 117TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 156 117TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 156 117TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 117TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 117TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 156 117TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 156 117TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 156 117TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 156 117TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 117TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 117TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 117TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
