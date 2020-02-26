145 117TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Just minutes to the beach and Gulf Boulevard just one block away from your next place to call home! Now Available for occupancy! This town home features,2 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, a one car garage plus 3 balconies! New blinds have just been recently installed on all windows. This laid-back and relaxing beach environment will make your dreams a reality where life feels like a constant vacation while you live in the sunset paradise. Plenty of activities nearby for everyone to enjoy. Walk down the beaches, enjoy the sunshine and sunsets. Fantastic local dining up and down Gulf Boulevard and take the jolly trolley to enjoy all the beach life has to offer. John's Pass is located just down the boulevard and offers Dining, Music, Shopping, Boating, Jet Skiing and more. Don't miss out on this wonderful beach location. It is a great location - call today for your private showing