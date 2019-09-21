134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE

Amenities

12 month Rental $2,000 mo. Beautiful 2br/2ba/2+cg townhouse-style condo located just steps from the heated community pool. Soaring vaulted ceilings, Bamboo flooring in bedrooms, large ceramic tile in living areas and baths, decorator wood window shutters, completely Remodeled, enclosed heated & air conditioned balcony and a lower level patio & grilling area. Stunning kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. New AC in (2015). Master Bedroom has a spacious in-suite bath with soaking tub & huge shower and a walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom is perfect as a guest room or office and has a built-in Murphy bed and plenty of storage. Full size washer & dryer conveniently located on the main living level. Best of all there is an over-sized 2-car (tandem) garage with freshly painted flooring, enclosed air conditioned bonus room with a Murphy bed and is carpeted and ready to be the next Man Cave. This mint condition Townhouse has tons of storage area and is located just 2 blocks from the beautiful sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Close to shopping, trolley line, banking, fine restaurants, Publix, Walgreens and watersports rentals.