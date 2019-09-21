All apartments in Treasure Island
134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE

134 Sun Isle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

134 Sun Isle Circle, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
12 month Rental $2,000 mo. Beautiful 2br/2ba/2+cg townhouse-style condo located just steps from the heated community pool. Soaring vaulted ceilings, Bamboo flooring in bedrooms, large ceramic tile in living areas and baths, decorator wood window shutters, completely Remodeled, enclosed heated & air conditioned balcony and a lower level patio & grilling area. Stunning kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. New AC in (2015). Master Bedroom has a spacious in-suite bath with soaking tub & huge shower and a walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom is perfect as a guest room or office and has a built-in Murphy bed and plenty of storage. Full size washer & dryer conveniently located on the main living level. Best of all there is an over-sized 2-car (tandem) garage with freshly painted flooring, enclosed air conditioned bonus room with a Murphy bed and is carpeted and ready to be the next Man Cave. This mint condition Townhouse has tons of storage area and is located just 2 blocks from the beautiful sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Close to shopping, trolley line, banking, fine restaurants, Publix, Walgreens and watersports rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE have any available units?
134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 SUN ISLE CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
