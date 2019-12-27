125 110TH AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful, immaculate and updated, water view, very large and spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with Sparkling Pool and Dock just a short walk to the Beach. Wide Canal Views from your Living Room and Kitchen. Open Floor plan includes an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter, beautiful cabinets, large center island with breakfast bar and plenty of closet space. The Master Suite features a large walk-in closet and full bath. Spacious Guest Bedroom and full bathroom with tub/shower and plenty of closet space is making this 2 master suite. Inside laundry with washer and dryer is provided for your convenience. Fresh Paint throughout inside and out. Walking distance to the Park, Beach, Restaurants, shops and Johns Pass. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Schedule your Private Tour Today!