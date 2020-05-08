All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 123 BAY PLAZA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
123 BAY PLAZA
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

123 BAY PLAZA

123 Bay Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

123 Bay Plaza, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
SEASONAL OR LONG-TERM, FULLY FURNISHED ALL INCLUSIVE, spacious house in highly desired Sunset Beach neighborhood on Treasure Island. The beach is only 100 steps away! Stairs from main entrance and 2-car garage take you into the open concept living room, family dining area and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms and two bedrooms are on this floor. The Master with a fireplace is upstairs, as is the master bathroom and a fifth children's bedroom and an open office. Enjoy the nights with sliding windows open to hear the Gulf waves and the cooing little owl living in the tree. A balcony off the family room and a swim-spa make for great outdoor time! Very private. This may be the nicest street and location on the island. This home is perfect for families with children! The entire home will have been fumigated against germs and viruses prior to moving in. Specific info available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 BAY PLAZA have any available units?
123 BAY PLAZA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 123 BAY PLAZA have?
Some of 123 BAY PLAZA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 BAY PLAZA currently offering any rent specials?
123 BAY PLAZA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 BAY PLAZA pet-friendly?
No, 123 BAY PLAZA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 123 BAY PLAZA offer parking?
Yes, 123 BAY PLAZA offers parking.
Does 123 BAY PLAZA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 BAY PLAZA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 BAY PLAZA have a pool?
Yes, 123 BAY PLAZA has a pool.
Does 123 BAY PLAZA have accessible units?
No, 123 BAY PLAZA does not have accessible units.
Does 123 BAY PLAZA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 BAY PLAZA has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 BAY PLAZA have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 BAY PLAZA does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa