123 BAY PLAZA

SEASONAL OR LONG-TERM, FULLY FURNISHED ALL INCLUSIVE, spacious house in highly desired Sunset Beach neighborhood on Treasure Island. The beach is only 100 steps away! Stairs from main entrance and 2-car garage take you into the open concept living room, family dining area and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms and two bedrooms are on this floor. The Master with a fireplace is upstairs, as is the master bathroom and a fifth children's bedroom and an open office. Enjoy the nights with sliding windows open to hear the Gulf waves and the cooing little owl living in the tree. A balcony off the family room and a swim-spa make for great outdoor time! Very private. This may be the nicest street and location on the island. This home is perfect for families with children! The entire home will have been fumigated against germs and viruses prior to moving in. Specific info available upon request.