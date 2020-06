Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this three story single family home located within 50 steps to the sandy beach of Treasure Island. This three bedroom three bath renovated home offers the nicest lifestyle including beachfront living. Balconies off the second and third floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and island with addition island cabinet storage. The four car garage allows additional storage for all your beach toys. Additional parking for guests. Home is located on a dead end street and home is in walking distance to restaurants and night life. Truly amazing location!!!!