12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome To Paradise! Dogs Welcome! BONUS ROOM! Grab your favorite beverage and kick your feet up on any one of your three unobstructed water view patios as you watch the Dolphins play in the canal. This unique three level townhouse style condo with attached oversized garage is move-in ready. This open concept home boasts hardwood flooring and tile throughout, granite countertops, an island kitchen with generous storage and new stainless steel appliances, and an air conditioned bonus room/office on the first level with sliders out to a water view patio. Grab your beach bag because the pristine crystal sand beaches of the Gulf Of Mexico and boardwalk of Treasure Island Beach is just a short seven minute walk away! Don't forget to leash your "furry friend" and walk directly across the street to the lovely Roselli Park, where you will find a beautifully paved walking path and manicured park complete with public access to the beautifully redone tennis court, playground and batting cages! Launch your Kayak/Paddle Board in your back yard and paddle to the famous John's Pass in minutes!!!This home absolutely WILL NOT LAST so come and take a look! Owner will consider a 6 month Lease for the right tenant.