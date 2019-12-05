All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S

12134 Capri Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

12134 Capri Circle South, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome To Paradise! Dogs Welcome! BONUS ROOM! Grab your favorite beverage and kick your feet up on any one of your three unobstructed water view patios as you watch the Dolphins play in the canal. This unique three level townhouse style condo with attached oversized garage is move-in ready. This open concept home boasts hardwood flooring and tile throughout, granite countertops, an island kitchen with generous storage and new stainless steel appliances, and an air conditioned bonus room/office on the first level with sliders out to a water view patio. Grab your beach bag because the pristine crystal sand beaches of the Gulf Of Mexico and boardwalk of Treasure Island Beach is just a short seven minute walk away! Don't forget to leash your "furry friend" and walk directly across the street to the lovely Roselli Park, where you will find a beautifully paved walking path and manicured park complete with public access to the beautifully redone tennis court, playground and batting cages! Launch your Kayak/Paddle Board in your back yard and paddle to the famous John's Pass in minutes!!!This home absolutely WILL NOT LAST so come and take a look! Owner will consider a 6 month Lease for the right tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S have any available units?
12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S have?
Some of 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S currently offering any rent specials?
12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S is pet friendly.
Does 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S offer parking?
Yes, 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S offers parking.
Does 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S have a pool?
Yes, 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S has a pool.
Does 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S have accessible units?
No, 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S does not have accessible units.
Does 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12134 CAPRI CIRCLE S has units with air conditioning.

