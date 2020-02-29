11605 3RD STREET E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool shuffle board tennis court

Just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, beaches and John's Pass! Available for the 2021 Season at $3,000 per month: book it now while you can! Off Season Monthly Rate after April is $2,400 and available for a limited number of individual weeks for just $1,200 per week. [Leased/Occupied 1/1/20-4/30/20 and 11/18/20 to 12-31-20] Enjoy the best of everything. Gorgeous, immaculate Treasure Island condo in quiet neighborhood with spectacular waterfront views of Boca Ciega Bay. And only a 10 minute walk to world famous Treasure Island beach!. Fully furnished top floor unit for best views. A central elevator makes this property stair-free. 1 over-sized covered parking spot is included. This entire building was taken down to the block walls in 2006 and completely rebuilt in a 3 year project. Amenities include a private pool, a club room with exercise facilities and a no-charge laundry facility on every floor. This unit is in pristine condition from front to back, complete with a private patio and endless water views. Nearby Rosselli park has a playground, tennis courts, shuffleboard and walking paths for your enjoyment. Enjoy nearby bicycling, kayaking, fishing and all of the pleasures the open waters and beaches bring to you! John's Pass and all of Gulf Boulevard's shops and restaurants are at your beck and call. Sorry, No Pets.