Treasure Island, FL
11605 3RD STREET E
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

11605 3RD STREET E

11605 3rd Street East · No Longer Available
Treasure Island
Location

11605 3rd Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, beaches and John's Pass! Available for the 2021 Season at $3,000 per month: book it now while you can! Off Season Monthly Rate after April is $2,400 and available for a limited number of individual weeks for just $1,200 per week. [Leased/Occupied 1/1/20-4/30/20 and 11/18/20 to 12-31-20] Enjoy the best of everything. Gorgeous, immaculate Treasure Island condo in quiet neighborhood with spectacular waterfront views of Boca Ciega Bay. And only a 10 minute walk to world famous Treasure Island beach!. Fully furnished top floor unit for best views. A central elevator makes this property stair-free. 1 over-sized covered parking spot is included. This entire building was taken down to the block walls in 2006 and completely rebuilt in a 3 year project. Amenities include a private pool, a club room with exercise facilities and a no-charge laundry facility on every floor. This unit is in pristine condition from front to back, complete with a private patio and endless water views. Nearby Rosselli park has a playground, tennis courts, shuffleboard and walking paths for your enjoyment. Enjoy nearby bicycling, kayaking, fishing and all of the pleasures the open waters and beaches bring to you! John's Pass and all of Gulf Boulevard's shops and restaurants are at your beck and call. Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11605 3RD STREET E have any available units?
11605 3RD STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 11605 3RD STREET E have?
Some of 11605 3RD STREET E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11605 3RD STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
11605 3RD STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11605 3RD STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 11605 3RD STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 11605 3RD STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 11605 3RD STREET E offers parking.
Does 11605 3RD STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11605 3RD STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11605 3RD STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 11605 3RD STREET E has a pool.
Does 11605 3RD STREET E have accessible units?
No, 11605 3RD STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 11605 3RD STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11605 3RD STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11605 3RD STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11605 3RD STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
