11400 2ND STREET E

Rate slashed for the summer months! This gem is a steal at $1800 a month. The seasonal (Nov 2020-April 2021) rate remains at $2800 a month. Rental price includes electric, water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and wi-fi. This is a pet-friendly , fully furnished, and move-in ready duplex. It is located in the residential community of Isle of Palms on beautiful Treasure Island, Florida. The unit is a cozy, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom hideaway. Plus there is a spacious, fenced backyard for your furry friend. The home is light and bright. It has polished terrazzo floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The master bedroom offers a king sized bed along with a sliding glass door leading directly to your covered patio. The second bedroom is cheerfully furnished with plenty of windows and natural light. You have your own outdoor gas grille to release your inner chef. There is a washer and dryer on the property. Additionally, there is plenty of parking space in the driveway. Come to Treasure Island and enjoy miles of soft sandy beaches, abundant wildlife, amazing sunsets, and warm weather. Absolutely no smoking inside the home. Short term rental taxes not included in rental price. Background check required for potential tenant(s).