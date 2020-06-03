11400 2ND STREET E

All apartments in Treasure Island
Location

11400 2nd Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Palms

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Rate slashed for the summer months! This gem is a steal at $1800 a month. The seasonal (Nov 2020-April 2021) rate remains at $2800 a month. Rental price includes electric, water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and wi-fi. This is a pet-friendly , fully furnished, and move-in ready duplex. It is located in the residential community of Isle of Palms on beautiful Treasure Island, Florida. The unit is a cozy, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom hideaway. Plus there is a spacious, fenced backyard for your furry friend. The home is light and bright. It has polished terrazzo floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The master bedroom offers a king sized bed along with a sliding glass door leading directly to your covered patio. The second bedroom is cheerfully furnished with plenty of windows and natural light. You have your own outdoor gas grille to release your inner chef. There is a washer and dryer on the property. Additionally, there is plenty of parking space in the driveway. Come to Treasure Island and enjoy miles of soft sandy beaches, abundant wildlife, amazing sunsets, and warm weather. Absolutely no smoking inside the home. Short term rental taxes not included in rental price. Background check required for potential tenant(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11400 2ND STREET E have any available units?
11400 2ND STREET E has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11400 2ND STREET E have?
Some of 11400 2ND STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11400 2ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
11400 2ND STREET E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11400 2ND STREET E pet-friendly?
Yes, 11400 2ND STREET E is pet friendly.
Does 11400 2ND STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 11400 2ND STREET E does offer parking.
Does 11400 2ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11400 2ND STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11400 2ND STREET E have a pool?
No, 11400 2ND STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 11400 2ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 11400 2ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 11400 2ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11400 2ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 11400 2ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11400 2ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
