11355 3RD STREET E

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

TREASURE ISLAND WATERFRONT COMPLEX across the street from TRIANGLE PARK and only a couple blocks from the SANDY BEACHES! Make this 2 bedroom 2 bath your new home today! Fully updated with polished terrazzo floors & updated kitchen and baths to include brand new stainless steel appliances (Fridge, Microwave, and dishwasher), shaker cabinets, and beautiful subway tiling. Bathroom has new fixtures and vanity. Second bedroom has it's own entrance. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped shaded and serene backyard with newer composite dock. Go for a paddle or have your friends pick you up for a boat ride from the back yard. You can't beat this location!!! Not only are you on the intercostal... you're only a walk over the bridge to the beach! You have a view and short walk to Triangle Park plus all the restaurants, bars, and our favorite is the beach walk way which spans a mile and half of the beach where you can enjoy a stroll or stop into one of the many hotel restaurants or enjoy a drink and listen to bands play at the tiki bars. This unit is part of a 6 unit apartment complex. The unit is located on the second floor in the front of the building with it's own stairway up and two entrances. Park view not water view. Access to back yard and dock is shared. Laundry facility on site. Potential to rent boat slip for additional cost of $350 a month. BEAUTIFUL NIGHTLY SUNSETS are included FOR FREE! Inquire today!!