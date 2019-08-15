All apartments in Treasure Island
11355 3RD STREET E

11355 3rd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

11355 3rd Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
TREASURE ISLAND WATERFRONT COMPLEX across the street from TRIANGLE PARK and only a couple blocks from the SANDY BEACHES! Make this 2 bedroom 2 bath your new home today! Fully updated with polished terrazzo floors & updated kitchen and baths to include brand new stainless steel appliances (Fridge, Microwave, and dishwasher), shaker cabinets, and beautiful subway tiling. Bathroom has new fixtures and vanity. Second bedroom has it's own entrance. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped shaded and serene backyard with newer composite dock. Go for a paddle or have your friends pick you up for a boat ride from the back yard. You can't beat this location!!! Not only are you on the intercostal... you're only a walk over the bridge to the beach! You have a view and short walk to Triangle Park plus all the restaurants, bars, and our favorite is the beach walk way which spans a mile and half of the beach where you can enjoy a stroll or stop into one of the many hotel restaurants or enjoy a drink and listen to bands play at the tiki bars. This unit is part of a 6 unit apartment complex. The unit is located on the second floor in the front of the building with it's own stairway up and two entrances. Park view not water view. Access to back yard and dock is shared. Laundry facility on site. Potential to rent boat slip for additional cost of $350 a month. BEAUTIFUL NIGHTLY SUNSETS are included FOR FREE! Inquire today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11355 3RD STREET E have any available units?
11355 3RD STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 11355 3RD STREET E have?
Some of 11355 3RD STREET E's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11355 3RD STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
11355 3RD STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11355 3RD STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 11355 3RD STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 11355 3RD STREET E offer parking?
No, 11355 3RD STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 11355 3RD STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11355 3RD STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11355 3RD STREET E have a pool?
No, 11355 3RD STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 11355 3RD STREET E have accessible units?
No, 11355 3RD STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 11355 3RD STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11355 3RD STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 11355 3RD STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11355 3RD STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
