113 94TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautifully remodeled 3-story beach home is located across the street from Sunset Beach, in the beautiful town of Treasure Island, FL. The house was extensively remodeled, with all brand new furnishings throughout. This home features 20 foot ceilings with an open floor plan and staircase, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 balconies, 2 car garage and covered patio space. This home is within minutes walking distance of the beach, grocery store, gas station, many restaurants/bars, and so much more. dont hesitate to call this home will not last long.