Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

113 94TH AVENUE

113 94th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 94th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautifully remodeled 3-story beach home is located across the street from Sunset Beach, in the beautiful town of Treasure Island, FL. The house was extensively remodeled, with all brand new furnishings throughout. This home features 20 foot ceilings with an open floor plan and staircase, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 balconies, 2 car garage and covered patio space. This home is within minutes walking distance of the beach, grocery store, gas station, many restaurants/bars, and so much more. dont hesitate to call this home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 94TH AVENUE have any available units?
113 94TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 113 94TH AVENUE have?
Some of 113 94TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 94TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
113 94TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 94TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 113 94TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 113 94TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 113 94TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 113 94TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 94TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 94TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 113 94TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 113 94TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 113 94TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 94TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 94TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 94TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 94TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
