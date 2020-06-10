11185 9TH STREET E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator

Want to live the island life? Now is your chance! Spacious, waterfront home for rent on Isle of Palms. Enjoy wide water views across the intracoastal waterway. This home has been recently painted, new flooring installed and is ready for occupancy now. Three bedrooms and two full baths, with the master bath featuring a walk in shower and a large tub. This home has a great deal of living space and offers some of the best views available anywhere. This is a waterfront community with wide streets, underground utilities, close to the beach and among million-dollar-plus homes.