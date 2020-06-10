All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

11185 9TH STREET E

11185 9th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

11185 9th Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Want to live the island life? Now is your chance! Spacious, waterfront home for rent on Isle of Palms. Enjoy wide water views across the intracoastal waterway. This home has been recently painted, new flooring installed and is ready for occupancy now. Three bedrooms and two full baths, with the master bath featuring a walk in shower and a large tub. This home has a great deal of living space and offers some of the best views available anywhere. This is a waterfront community with wide streets, underground utilities, close to the beach and among million-dollar-plus homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11185 9TH STREET E have any available units?
11185 9TH STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 11185 9TH STREET E have?
Some of 11185 9TH STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11185 9TH STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
11185 9TH STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11185 9TH STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 11185 9TH STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 11185 9TH STREET E offer parking?
No, 11185 9TH STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 11185 9TH STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11185 9TH STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11185 9TH STREET E have a pool?
No, 11185 9TH STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 11185 9TH STREET E have accessible units?
No, 11185 9TH STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 11185 9TH STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11185 9TH STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 11185 9TH STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11185 9TH STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
