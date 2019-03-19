All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11080 1ST STREET E

11080 1st Street East · No Longer Available
Location

11080 1st Street East, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ANNUAL RENTAL located in a wonderful Isle of Palms, Treasure Island neighborhood on the water! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath is immediately available to rent. Home has a newer dock, New carpeting. Family room & Kitchen have ceramic tile. New washer & dryer in the utility room. Eat dinner in your dining room with lots of windows overlooking the Intracoastal. Circular Drive with covered parking. Walking distance of the beach, shops & restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. Pest Control incuded. SORRY NO SMOKING, CATS or DOGS ALLOWED with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

