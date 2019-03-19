11080 1ST STREET E

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL located in a wonderful Isle of Palms, Treasure Island neighborhood on the water! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bath is immediately available to rent. Home has a newer dock, New carpeting. Family room & Kitchen have ceramic tile. New washer & dryer in the utility room. Eat dinner in your dining room with lots of windows overlooking the Intracoastal. Circular Drive with covered parking. Walking distance of the beach, shops & restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. Pest Control incuded. SORRY NO SMOKING, CATS or DOGS ALLOWED with approval.