Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4

10218 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10218 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
1/1 Bungalow apartment on Treasure Island Beach!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This is your chance to live ON THE BEACH!! This 1/1 on Treasure Island, is on the beach side of Gulf blvd, The backyard of this property has a firepit with chairs, a large picnic table and a gazebo. Many places to relax and unwind at this little piece of heaven. This cute 20's bungalow building, with the available apartment on the front, features tile throughout, many original features and a spacious living room that opens up to the kitchen.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1807998

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5788353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 have any available units?
10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
Is 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

