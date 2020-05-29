10218 Gulf Blvd Unit 4

Amenities

pet friendly parking fire pit

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

1/1 Bungalow apartment on Treasure Island Beach!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This is your chance to live ON THE BEACH!! This 1/1 on Treasure Island, is on the beach side of Gulf blvd, The backyard of this property has a firepit with chairs, a large picnic table and a gazebo. Many places to relax and unwind at this little piece of heaven. This cute 20's bungalow building, with the available apartment on the front, features tile throughout, many original features and a spacious living room that opens up to the kitchen.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1807998



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5788353)