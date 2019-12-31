All apartments in Treasure Island
Treasure Island, FL
10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD

10136 Paradise Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10136 Paradise Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home in Paradise Island located on Beautiful Treasure Island, Florida. This exceptional home has been completely remodeled and tastefully decorated for even the most discriminating tenant. The backyard is a lush Tropical Oasis with spacious lounging areas, Sparkling free form Salt Water System Pool, Tiki Bar with grilling area and Screened Lanai. This Home has every important feature, Over-sized 2 Car Garage, Chef’s Kitchen, High-end appliances, wine cooler, cabinets galore, high-end shower system in master, and high-end electronics throughout including TV’s in every room and outside. Offered fully furnished right down to sheets, linens, kitchen wares and Lawn & Pool service. Available 01/01/2020 @ $3,150 mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD have any available units?
10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

