10136 PARADISE BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home in Paradise Island located on Beautiful Treasure Island, Florida. This exceptional home has been completely remodeled and tastefully decorated for even the most discriminating tenant. The backyard is a lush Tropical Oasis with spacious lounging areas, Sparkling free form Salt Water System Pool, Tiki Bar with grilling area and Screened Lanai. This Home has every important feature, Over-sized 2 Car Garage, Chef’s Kitchen, High-end appliances, wine cooler, cabinets galore, high-end shower system in master, and high-end electronics throughout including TV’s in every room and outside. Offered fully furnished right down to sheets, linens, kitchen wares and Lawn & Pool service. Available 01/01/2020 @ $3,150 mo.