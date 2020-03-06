10108 Paradise Boulevard

Amenities
Welcome to Treasure Island, Fl
Beautiful home 5 beds 3 baths 1 car garage with hot tub! Come live in the world re-noun city!
- Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.
- Fully fenced in yard.
- Walk or drive less then 1 minute to the best beaches in the country
- Walk in closet
-3 full baths
-new roof
- 1 full car garage
- laundry hook ups
-Outdoor kitchen and pergolas
- Quiet and friendly neighborhood
- Lots of natural light!
For more info or to schedule a viewing please call or text (727) 666 5388
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.