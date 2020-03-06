10108 Paradise Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Welcome to Treasure Island, Fl



Beautiful home 5 beds 3 baths 1 car garage with hot tub! Come live in the world re-noun city!



- Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.

- Fully fenced in yard.

- Walk or drive less then 1 minute to the best beaches in the country

- Walk in closet

-3 full baths

-new roof

- 1 full car garage

- laundry hook ups

-Outdoor kitchen and pergolas

- Quiet and friendly neighborhood

- Lots of natural light!



For more info or to schedule a viewing please call or text (727) 666 5388



EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only $65 application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.