All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 10108 Paradise Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
10108 Paradise Boulevard
Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:36 PM

10108 Paradise Boulevard

10108 Paradise Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10108 Paradise Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Treasure Island, Fl

Beautiful home 5 beds 3 baths 1 car garage with hot tub! Come live in the world re-noun city!

- Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds.
- Fully fenced in yard.
- Walk or drive less then 1 minute to the best beaches in the country
- Walk in closet
-3 full baths
-new roof
- 1 full car garage
- laundry hook ups
-Outdoor kitchen and pergolas
- Quiet and friendly neighborhood
- Lots of natural light!

For more info or to schedule a viewing please call or text (727) 666 5388

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10108 Paradise Boulevard have any available units?
10108 Paradise Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 10108 Paradise Boulevard have?
Some of 10108 Paradise Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10108 Paradise Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10108 Paradise Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10108 Paradise Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10108 Paradise Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10108 Paradise Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10108 Paradise Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10108 Paradise Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10108 Paradise Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10108 Paradise Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10108 Paradise Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10108 Paradise Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10108 Paradise Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10108 Paradise Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10108 Paradise Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10108 Paradise Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10108 Paradise Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa