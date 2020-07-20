All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9705 Fredericksburg Road
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:53 AM

9705 Fredericksburg Road

9705 Fredericksburg Road · No Longer Available
Location

9705 Fredericksburg Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Excellent Neighborhood.. Beautiful peaceful LAKEFRONT home with great views of sunset. 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage. Among the many features , newer appliances, tankless water heater,updated throughout, kitchen, bath rooms and Much more.... Located in the desirable Charleston Corner / Country way. Steps away to the fantastic community center featuring oversized pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, heated jacuzzi, etc . Included in the low HOA fees! Great schools and convenient location to malls, airport, YMCA, Near upper Tampa Bay Bike Trail . playground, tennis courts. This Charleston Corners neighborhood has it all.

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 Fredericksburg Road have any available units?
9705 Fredericksburg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9705 Fredericksburg Road have?
Some of 9705 Fredericksburg Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 Fredericksburg Road currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Fredericksburg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Fredericksburg Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 Fredericksburg Road is pet friendly.
Does 9705 Fredericksburg Road offer parking?
Yes, 9705 Fredericksburg Road offers parking.
Does 9705 Fredericksburg Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 Fredericksburg Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Fredericksburg Road have a pool?
Yes, 9705 Fredericksburg Road has a pool.
Does 9705 Fredericksburg Road have accessible units?
No, 9705 Fredericksburg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Fredericksburg Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 Fredericksburg Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 Fredericksburg Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 Fredericksburg Road does not have units with air conditioning.
