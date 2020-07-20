9705 Fredericksburg Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Excellent Neighborhood.. Beautiful peaceful LAKEFRONT home with great views of sunset. 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage. Among the many features , newer appliances, tankless water heater,updated throughout, kitchen, bath rooms and Much more.... Located in the desirable Charleston Corner / Country way. Steps away to the fantastic community center featuring oversized pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, heated jacuzzi, etc . Included in the low HOA fees! Great schools and convenient location to malls, airport, YMCA, Near upper Tampa Bay Bike Trail . playground, tennis courts. This Charleston Corners neighborhood has it all.



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.