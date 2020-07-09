9401 Afton Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f64867018 ---- Timberlane Community offers 3/2 Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac!! Open and inviting foyer area overlooking the living room and dining room combo. Vaulted ceilings with neutral paint throughout with plush carpeting awaiting your personal touches. Separate family room for entertaining guests and families. Open kitchen offers oak cabinets with granite like counters in combination with black appliance package makes this a highly functioning kitchen. Breakfast bar perfect for keeping conversations going as you overlook the living room with sliders. Master suite is located just off the kitchen with dual walk in closets and plush carpeting, with full bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share the hallway bathroom. Plenty of natural sunlight with the many windows while keeping the home shady and cool with its mature landscaping. Garage was converted into a carpeted bonus room that can be used as a remote office, movie room or playroom. Relax the day away with family and friends on the screened lanai after gatherings in this partially fenced backyard. Photos are older out of respect for the current tenant. Quarterly inspections will be conducted. Moments away from Woodlake Park, Upper Tampa Bay Trail Observation Deck, local YMCA. Chain restaurants as well as local eateries moments away. Hillsborough, Forest Lake, Racetrack or the Expressway are just a few of the different routes available while traveling back and forth. Occupied, Available 10/15/2019. Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Fenced Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Screened Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit