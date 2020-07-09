All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

9401 Afton Ct

9401 Afton Court · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Afton Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Timberlane Woodlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f64867018 ---- Timberlane Community offers 3/2 Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac!! Open and inviting foyer area overlooking the living room and dining room combo. Vaulted ceilings with neutral paint throughout with plush carpeting awaiting your personal touches. Separate family room for entertaining guests and families. Open kitchen offers oak cabinets with granite like counters in combination with black appliance package makes this a highly functioning kitchen. Breakfast bar perfect for keeping conversations going as you overlook the living room with sliders. Master suite is located just off the kitchen with dual walk in closets and plush carpeting, with full bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share the hallway bathroom. Plenty of natural sunlight with the many windows while keeping the home shady and cool with its mature landscaping. Garage was converted into a carpeted bonus room that can be used as a remote office, movie room or playroom. Relax the day away with family and friends on the screened lanai after gatherings in this partially fenced backyard. Photos are older out of respect for the current tenant. Quarterly inspections will be conducted. Moments away from Woodlake Park, Upper Tampa Bay Trail Observation Deck, local YMCA. Chain restaurants as well as local eateries moments away. Hillsborough, Forest Lake, Racetrack or the Expressway are just a few of the different routes available while traveling back and forth. Occupied, Available 10/15/2019. Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Fenced Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Screened Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 Afton Ct have any available units?
9401 Afton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9401 Afton Ct have?
Some of 9401 Afton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 Afton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Afton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Afton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 Afton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9401 Afton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9401 Afton Ct offers parking.
Does 9401 Afton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9401 Afton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Afton Ct have a pool?
No, 9401 Afton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9401 Afton Ct have accessible units?
No, 9401 Afton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Afton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 Afton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 Afton Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9401 Afton Ct has units with air conditioning.

