Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

9226 Tudor Cay Q201

9226 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9226 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Waterfront Community - Property Id: 222041

Great opportunity to own this 2 bedroom/ 1 bath condo in the waterfront community of Tudor Cay. Large freshly painted living room/dining room combo with lovely laminate flooring. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, wood cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances that are within 3 years old. The kitchen has a large window to let in the sunshine with a large sill to grow your own herbs. Two nice sized bedrooms with laminate flooring. Updated bathroom with ceramic tile flooring and cermanic tile surrounding the tub. The condo also comes with a large storage unit down the hall from the condo. Water heater is only about 4 yrs old. Community has 2 pools, tennis and handball courts, clubhouse, outdoor picnic area and canal overlook. Watch the wildlife and the beautiful sunsets. Close to the airport, shopping, restaurants, major highways and a short drive to the beaches.
Property Id 222041
Property Id 222041

(RLNE5538637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 have any available units?
9226 Tudor Cay Q201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 have?
Some of 9226 Tudor Cay Q201's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 currently offering any rent specials?
9226 Tudor Cay Q201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 is pet friendly.
Does 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 offer parking?
No, 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 does not offer parking.
Does 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 have a pool?
Yes, 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 has a pool.
Does 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 have accessible units?
No, 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 does not have accessible units.
Does 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9226 Tudor Cay Q201 does not have units with air conditioning.

