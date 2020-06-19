9226 Tudor Cay Q201

Amenities

Great opportunity to own this 2 bedroom/ 1 bath condo in the waterfront community of Tudor Cay. Large freshly painted living room/dining room combo with lovely laminate flooring. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, wood cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances that are within 3 years old. The kitchen has a large window to let in the sunshine with a large sill to grow your own herbs. Two nice sized bedrooms with laminate flooring. Updated bathroom with ceramic tile flooring and cermanic tile surrounding the tub. The condo also comes with a large storage unit down the hall from the condo. Water heater is only about 4 yrs old. Community has 2 pools, tennis and handball courts, clubhouse, outdoor picnic area and canal overlook. Watch the wildlife and the beautiful sunsets. Close to the airport, shopping, restaurants, major highways and a short drive to the beaches.

