9118 Tudor Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

Cozy Town and Country Condo ready to move in. This condo has an open floor plan with living room/dining room combination, 2 large bedrooms and 1 full bath with ceramic tile and carpet flooring. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry and counter space. This condo has a storage room and is included in the rental. Tenant can enjoy a community with a pool, tennis court, a recreational clubhouse and a convenient on-site laundry facility. There is a canal on site with a dock. The condo is very convenient to downtown, the airport, shopping, restaurants and golf courses. HOA approval is required.