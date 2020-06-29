8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool tennis court

WATERFRONT LIVING ON TAMPA BAY! This Bay Pointe Condo is located in an ideal location with beautiful waterfront

views and community amenities hard to match....and includes a BOAT SLIP for your use! This 2 Bedroom, 1.5

Bath END UNIT is on the 2nd floor with direct access to the water from your patio. The spacious Great Room

has double set of sliders leading out to the patio that overlooks the water and beautiful morning sunrises

with occasional visitors including dolphins and manatees! The Kitchen features a large closet pantry, breakfast

bar and all kitchen appliances are included. The Master Bedroom is spacious and features a wall of closet

space and washer/dryer hookup. There is a Jack & Jill Bath between the Master and 2nd bedroom and the half

bath in the hall complete the interior. Amenities at Bay Pointe include a SPARKLING POOL, FITNESS CENTER,

TENNIS/BASKETBALL COURT and ASSIGNED OPEN PARKING. Whether you are looking for a starter home, 2nd home,

investment home or place to retire this is a wonderful place to be. Take a sunset cruise to Bahama Breeze,

enjoy some fishing or just cruise around on your boat to enjoy some of the most beautiful sunsets!