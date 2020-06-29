All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE
8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE

8814 Bay Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8814 Bay Pointe Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Pointe Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
WATERFRONT LIVING ON TAMPA BAY! This Bay Pointe Condo is located in an ideal location with beautiful waterfront
views and community amenities hard to match....and includes a BOAT SLIP for your use! This 2 Bedroom, 1.5
Bath END UNIT is on the 2nd floor with direct access to the water from your patio. The spacious Great Room
has double set of sliders leading out to the patio that overlooks the water and beautiful morning sunrises
with occasional visitors including dolphins and manatees! The Kitchen features a large closet pantry, breakfast
bar and all kitchen appliances are included. The Master Bedroom is spacious and features a wall of closet
space and washer/dryer hookup. There is a Jack & Jill Bath between the Master and 2nd bedroom and the half
bath in the hall complete the interior. Amenities at Bay Pointe include a SPARKLING POOL, FITNESS CENTER,
TENNIS/BASKETBALL COURT and ASSIGNED OPEN PARKING. Whether you are looking for a starter home, 2nd home,
investment home or place to retire this is a wonderful place to be. Take a sunset cruise to Bahama Breeze,
enjoy some fishing or just cruise around on your boat to enjoy some of the most beautiful sunsets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8814 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

