8805 Plum Grove Court

Location

8805 Plum Grove Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Tampa, FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and great curb appeal. Come home to the lovely landscaped front yard and lovely exterior with stone texturing at 8805 Plum Grove Court – pull into the private driveway and head inside to this unique and charming place to live. Interior includes tiled floor throughout the open concept living spaces decorated with updated ceiling fans and light fixtures. The updated kitchen has hardwood cabinetry with black appliances – microwave included. Move outside to the screened in porch with plenty of room for seating that looks over the expansive back yard - plus much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!
Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 Plum Grove Court have any available units?
8805 Plum Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8805 Plum Grove Court have?
Some of 8805 Plum Grove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 Plum Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
8805 Plum Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 Plum Grove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8805 Plum Grove Court is pet friendly.
Does 8805 Plum Grove Court offer parking?
No, 8805 Plum Grove Court does not offer parking.
Does 8805 Plum Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 Plum Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 Plum Grove Court have a pool?
No, 8805 Plum Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 8805 Plum Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 8805 Plum Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 Plum Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8805 Plum Grove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8805 Plum Grove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8805 Plum Grove Court does not have units with air conditioning.

