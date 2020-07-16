All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8540 J R MANOR DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

8540 J R MANOR DRIVE

8540 J R Manor Drive · (813) 203-7353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8540 J R Manor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Deerfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhouse located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled, freshly painted, and laminate flooring throughout. The patio has been converted to living space with a storage closet for additional room off the kitchen. Washer/Dryer hookups downstairs. Two assigned parking spaces plus guest parking. Centrally located to all the area has to offer. Close to the Veterans expressway for easy access to travel, Tampa airport, Downtown Tampa, and bay area bridges. Pet friendly (under 35lbs- must be approved by the HOA). MOVE IN READY!! Call today for your private showing. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
8540 J R MANOR DRIVE has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8540 J R MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8540 J R MANOR DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Pools
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity