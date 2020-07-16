8540 J R MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhouse located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled, freshly painted, and laminate flooring throughout. The patio has been converted to living space with a storage closet for additional room off the kitchen. Washer/Dryer hookups downstairs. Two assigned parking spaces plus guest parking. Centrally located to all the area has to offer. Close to the Veterans expressway for easy access to travel, Tampa airport, Downtown Tampa, and bay area bridges. Pet friendly (under 35lbs- must be approved by the HOA). MOVE IN READY!! Call today for your private showing. This one won't last long!