All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8503 Sandy Beach St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8503 Sandy Beach St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

8503 Sandy Beach St

8503 Sandy Beach Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8503 Sandy Beach Street, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Deerfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SOLANA BAY UNIT FOR RENT!! - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. This end unit is light and bright with new flooring thorough out, and is ready to call home. The huge great room with the open concept kitchen looks out onto a large screen porch with serene view of trees, and a creek with conservation area. Wake in the master bedroom to the same view. Washer and dryer are included in the upstairs laundry area. The one car garage is extra long with shelves for added storage. Solana Bay is a quiet, gated, and offers a community pool. Easy access to the Veterans expressway and Tampa International Airport.

(RLNE3249256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Sandy Beach St have any available units?
8503 Sandy Beach St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8503 Sandy Beach St have?
Some of 8503 Sandy Beach St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Sandy Beach St currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Sandy Beach St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Sandy Beach St pet-friendly?
No, 8503 Sandy Beach St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8503 Sandy Beach St offer parking?
Yes, 8503 Sandy Beach St offers parking.
Does 8503 Sandy Beach St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8503 Sandy Beach St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Sandy Beach St have a pool?
Yes, 8503 Sandy Beach St has a pool.
Does 8503 Sandy Beach St have accessible units?
No, 8503 Sandy Beach St does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Sandy Beach St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 Sandy Beach St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8503 Sandy Beach St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8503 Sandy Beach St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg