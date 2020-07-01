All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:51 PM

8021 Whitetail Deer Way

8021 Whitetail Deer Way · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Whitetail Deer Way, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 4bedroom, 2 bath home in the GATED Chandler Woods. The main flooring is beautiful and Durable 'WOOD LIKE' porcelain tile. Expansive OPEN FLOOR PLAN - kitchen, dining, family room, with TWO sets of SLIDERS opening to the pool. Master bedroom has a nice size walk in closet.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Whitetail Deer Way have any available units?
8021 Whitetail Deer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8021 Whitetail Deer Way have?
Some of 8021 Whitetail Deer Way's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Whitetail Deer Way currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Whitetail Deer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Whitetail Deer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8021 Whitetail Deer Way is pet friendly.
Does 8021 Whitetail Deer Way offer parking?
No, 8021 Whitetail Deer Way does not offer parking.
Does 8021 Whitetail Deer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Whitetail Deer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Whitetail Deer Way have a pool?
Yes, 8021 Whitetail Deer Way has a pool.
Does 8021 Whitetail Deer Way have accessible units?
No, 8021 Whitetail Deer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Whitetail Deer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8021 Whitetail Deer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8021 Whitetail Deer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8021 Whitetail Deer Way does not have units with air conditioning.

