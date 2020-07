Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 1 car garage townhouse in Tampa. This is a fully updated townhome, everything is brand new. Gorgeous open kitchen with granite counter tops. Brand new appliances. fresh paint through out. gorgeous pond view in the back of the home. Near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants major highways and much more.