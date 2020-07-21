8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY

Amenities
Gorgeous & Immaculate 4BR, 2.5BA, BONUS, HTD. POOL & SPA, POND, & CONSERVATION Home for lease! Lawn & Pool maintenance included. This showroom "energy star certified" home has every upgrade a buyer could ask for! Enjoy the 2 zone Nest thermostat & A/C system. The open family rm. & kitchen concept has granite, upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliances, & an undermount sink! Enjoy a massive kitchen counter bar w/ pendant lighting, lg. triple sliders, views of the conservation, pond, & paver custom heated pool/spa! Additionally, your 1st floor has a lg. master suite downstairs w/ walk-in closets, tray ceiling, deluxe master BA, dual sinks, & lg. shower. Family & guests will love the 1/2 BA, stunning tile, a great room, dining area, & lg. utility rm. downstairs. Upstairs, you'll find a flexible bonus rm. area, wide landing, 3 BR's w/ lg. closets, & high ceilings throughout! This lot is perfectly lined up on a cul de sac, w/ meticulous landscaping, ext. lighting, a long driveway, & a "dream" backyard for entertaining your friends & family! This custom pool (2016) has several extra lighting features, heater, salt sys., pavers, spa, screen cage, & a nice yard overlooking paradise! Chandler Woods is a small & quaint gated community w/ easy access to all points to Hillsborough & Pinellas counties!