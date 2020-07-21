All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Town 'n' Country, FL
8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY

8006 Whitetail Deer Way · No Longer Available
Town 'n' Country
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8006 Whitetail Deer Way, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous & Immaculate 4BR, 2.5BA, BONUS, HTD. POOL & SPA, POND, & CONSERVATION Home for lease! Lawn & Pool maintenance included. This showroom "energy star certified" home has every upgrade a buyer could ask for! Enjoy the 2 zone Nest thermostat & A/C system. The open family rm. & kitchen concept has granite, upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliances, & an undermount sink! Enjoy a massive kitchen counter bar w/ pendant lighting, lg. triple sliders, views of the conservation, pond, & paver custom heated pool/spa! Additionally, your 1st floor has a lg. master suite downstairs w/ walk-in closets, tray ceiling, deluxe master BA, dual sinks, & lg. shower. Family & guests will love the 1/2 BA, stunning tile, a great room, dining area, & lg. utility rm. downstairs. Upstairs, you'll find a flexible bonus rm. area, wide landing, 3 BR's w/ lg. closets, & high ceilings throughout! This lot is perfectly lined up on a cul de sac, w/ meticulous landscaping, ext. lighting, a long driveway, & a "dream" backyard for entertaining your friends & family! This custom pool (2016) has several extra lighting features, heater, salt sys., pavers, spa, screen cage, & a nice yard overlooking paradise! Chandler Woods is a small & quaint gated community w/ easy access to all points to Hillsborough & Pinellas counties!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY have any available units?
8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY have?
Some of 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY offers parking.
Does 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY has a pool.
Does 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY have accessible units?
No, 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY has units with air conditioning.
