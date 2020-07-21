8006 WHITETAIL DEER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous & Immaculate 4BR, 2.5BA, BONUS, HTD. POOL & SPA, POND, & CONSERVATION Home for lease! Lawn & Pool maintenance included. This showroom "energy star certified" home has every upgrade a buyer could ask for! Enjoy the 2 zone Nest thermostat & A/C system. The open family rm. & kitchen concept has granite, upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliances, & an undermount sink! Enjoy a massive kitchen counter bar w/ pendant lighting, lg. triple sliders, views of the conservation, pond, & paver custom heated pool/spa! Additionally, your 1st floor has a lg. master suite downstairs w/ walk-in closets, tray ceiling, deluxe master BA, dual sinks, & lg. shower. Family & guests will love the 1/2 BA, stunning tile, a great room, dining area, & lg. utility rm. downstairs. Upstairs, you'll find a flexible bonus rm. area, wide landing, 3 BR's w/ lg. closets, & high ceilings throughout! This lot is perfectly lined up on a cul de sac, w/ meticulous landscaping, ext. lighting, a long driveway, & a "dream" backyard for entertaining your friends & family! This custom pool (2016) has several extra lighting features, heater, salt sys., pavers, spa, screen cage, & a nice yard overlooking paradise! Chandler Woods is a small & quaint gated community w/ easy access to all points to Hillsborough & Pinellas counties!