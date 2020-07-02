7921 KOSI PALM PLACE

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the lovely community of PALMERA POINTE. Featuring fresh paint, new laminate floors, and an open floor plan! Rent INCLUDES water, sewer, & trash. What more is there to ask for? A huge community pool and open area for enjoying the Florida outdoors! Are you ready for your next home? Call today before its gone. Close to all the area has to offer, shopping, restaurants, travel, and more. Subject to HOA approval (5-10 days). No pets. CALL NOW!