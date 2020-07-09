All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7819 Palmera Pointe Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7819 Palmera Pointe Circle

7819 Palmera Pointe Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7819 Palmera Pointe Cir, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/030e23800b ----
This is a lovely 2 floor Townhome located in the Palmera Pointe community in the Town \'N\' Country area. Neutral tones are found throughout with white tile in the foyer, bathrooms, and kitchen, along with brown carpeting in the bedrooms and living spaces. Contains a spacious upstairs master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and private balcony! Washer and dryer are included with this property for your convenience. Just minutes away from the Veteran\'s Expressway, shopping, and dining experiences! Property is in preforeclosure. New carpet just installed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle have any available units?
7819 Palmera Pointe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle have?
Some of 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7819 Palmera Pointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle offer parking?
No, 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle have a pool?
No, 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7819 Palmera Pointe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg