7819 Palmera Pointe Circle

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/030e23800b ----

This is a lovely 2 floor Townhome located in the Palmera Pointe community in the Town \'N\' Country area. Neutral tones are found throughout with white tile in the foyer, bathrooms, and kitchen, along with brown carpeting in the bedrooms and living spaces. Contains a spacious upstairs master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and private balcony! Washer and dryer are included with this property for your convenience. Just minutes away from the Veteran\'s Expressway, shopping, and dining experiences! Property is in preforeclosure. New carpet just installed!