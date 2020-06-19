All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Town 'n' Country, FL
7613 Nacido Ct
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

7613 Nacido Ct

7613 Nacido Court · No Longer Available
Town 'n' Country
Town N County Park
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

7613 Nacido Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
- A maintenance free lifestyle is waiting for you. This turn key move-in ready home features tiled floors, granite countertops, and sliding glass doors to the front porch. Large bedroom with huge walk-in closet. IN UNIT LAUNDRY or utilize the clean laundry facilities offered by the community. Close to the clubhouse, large community pool and tennis courts. Great location. Close to public transit Tampa International Airport, Citrus Park Mall. Veterans Expressway, beaches and major shopping.

(RLNE4759062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 Nacido Ct have any available units?
7613 Nacido Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7613 Nacido Ct have?
Some of 7613 Nacido Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 Nacido Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7613 Nacido Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 Nacido Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7613 Nacido Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7613 Nacido Ct offer parking?
No, 7613 Nacido Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7613 Nacido Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 Nacido Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 Nacido Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7613 Nacido Ct has a pool.
Does 7613 Nacido Ct have accessible units?
No, 7613 Nacido Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 Nacido Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 Nacido Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7613 Nacido Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7613 Nacido Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
