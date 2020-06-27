7607 BARRY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Custom built Spanish Style home on over 1/2 acre of land in highly sought out Pat Acres. Impressive entry with Travertine floors, crown molding and the added feature of a gorgeous view of the pool area. Spacious sunken in living room and over sized formal dining room. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and adjoining bedroom. This 2/2 split plan has a large family room which is open to the kitchen. Tiled patio opens to the over sized screened in swimming pool which also features a full bathroom. There is tons of space on this lot as you will see in the pictures! Aside from the home being a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom there is also a detached efficiency with it's own bathroom. Home will be available by 08/15. The interior of this home will be fully painted as well as tile will be installed in the efficiency before it's available date! All applicants will be subject to credit check, income verification and rental history verification. Depending on credit an applicant can be approved with just first month and a security deposit equal to a month of rent.