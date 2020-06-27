All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7607 BARRY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7607 BARRY ROAD
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

7607 BARRY ROAD

7607 Barry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7607 Barry Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Custom built Spanish Style home on over 1/2 acre of land in highly sought out Pat Acres. Impressive entry with Travertine floors, crown molding and the added feature of a gorgeous view of the pool area. Spacious sunken in living room and over sized formal dining room. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and adjoining bedroom. This 2/2 split plan has a large family room which is open to the kitchen. Tiled patio opens to the over sized screened in swimming pool which also features a full bathroom. There is tons of space on this lot as you will see in the pictures! Aside from the home being a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom there is also a detached efficiency with it's own bathroom. Home will be available by 08/15. The interior of this home will be fully painted as well as tile will be installed in the efficiency before it's available date! All applicants will be subject to credit check, income verification and rental history verification. Depending on credit an applicant can be approved with just first month and a security deposit equal to a month of rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 BARRY ROAD have any available units?
7607 BARRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7607 BARRY ROAD have?
Some of 7607 BARRY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7607 BARRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7607 BARRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 BARRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7607 BARRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7607 BARRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7607 BARRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 7607 BARRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7607 BARRY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 BARRY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7607 BARRY ROAD has a pool.
Does 7607 BARRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7607 BARRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 BARRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7607 BARRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7607 BARRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7607 BARRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg