7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home available in Ocean Harbor Subdivision. This home offers the perfect entertaining floor plan with the upgraded kitchen opening up to the living room. No more having to be left out of the party! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast bar. There is tile throughout the first floor and carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom boast a large walk in closet, a very large master bathroom with a nice garden tub to soak in after a long day. The secondary bedrooms provide the perfect amount of space. The back yard is perfect to have a nice bar-b-que party or to run around and play soccer with the family. Great location; close to transportation, entertainment and other amenities.

**Washer and Dryer left for tenant convenience, owner not responsible for repairing/replacing washer and dryer.