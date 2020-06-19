All apartments in Town 'n' Country
7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE

7602 Ocean Harbor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7602 Ocean Harbor Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home available in Ocean Harbor Subdivision. This home offers the perfect entertaining floor plan with the upgraded kitchen opening up to the living room. No more having to be left out of the party! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast bar. There is tile throughout the first floor and carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom boast a large walk in closet, a very large master bathroom with a nice garden tub to soak in after a long day. The secondary bedrooms provide the perfect amount of space. The back yard is perfect to have a nice bar-b-que party or to run around and play soccer with the family. Great location; close to transportation, entertainment and other amenities.
**Washer and Dryer left for tenant convenience, owner not responsible for repairing/replacing washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE have any available units?
7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE have?
Some of 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE offers parking.
Does 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE have a pool?
No, 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7602 OCEAN HARBOR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
