All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7201 Hollowell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7201 Hollowell Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:55 PM

7201 Hollowell Drive

7201 Hollowell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7201 Hollowell Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Copperfield

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Come home to your own personal Oasis! As you approach the home, you will notice the screened in front lanai. Once inside the home you are greeted by a formal living room that features a fireplace. The dining room is just off the galley styled kitchen which has a pass-through to the family room. Your new home is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath, showcasing your own personal oasis in the backyard. The screened back lanai is tastefully done with pavers, accents a beautiful spa (heat not currently hooked up) that spills into the pool. With 1663 sq. ft. of living space there is more than enough room for entertaining. The roof was replaced in 2003, the A/C was replaced July 2018. This home has a lot to offer and sits right in the heart of Town GÇÿn Country conveniently located to Citrus Park Mall, Veteran's Expressway, Interstates, shopping and restaurants. DonGÇÖt wait on this one, it will not last!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS - NEW TAMPA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 Hollowell Drive have any available units?
7201 Hollowell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7201 Hollowell Drive have?
Some of 7201 Hollowell Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 Hollowell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7201 Hollowell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 Hollowell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7201 Hollowell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7201 Hollowell Drive offer parking?
No, 7201 Hollowell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7201 Hollowell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 Hollowell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 Hollowell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7201 Hollowell Drive has a pool.
Does 7201 Hollowell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7201 Hollowell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 Hollowell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 Hollowell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7201 Hollowell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7201 Hollowell Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Pools
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg