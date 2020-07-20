All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6812 ARMAND DRIVE

6812 Armand Cr · No Longer Available
Location

6812 Armand Cr, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-car garage pool home ready for immediate move-in! Foyer welcomes you into the formal living and dining areas with French doors overlooking a covered lanai. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with connecting family room and breakfast nook. Split floor plan, master suite enjoys hardwood flooring, plantation shutters and dual closets plus connecting bath with shower. Guestrooms share a hallway bath with tub. The pool is being refinished and will be swimmable by mid-May. Back yard is fully fenced and there’s plenty of shade beyond the screened-in lanai. Pool care is included… close to the Veteran’s Expressway, Downtown Tampa / St. Pete and plenty of restaurants, shopping and amenities. A must see in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 ARMAND DRIVE have any available units?
6812 ARMAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6812 ARMAND DRIVE have?
Some of 6812 ARMAND DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 ARMAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6812 ARMAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 ARMAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6812 ARMAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6812 ARMAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6812 ARMAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6812 ARMAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 ARMAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 ARMAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6812 ARMAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6812 ARMAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6812 ARMAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 ARMAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 ARMAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 ARMAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6812 ARMAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
