6812 ARMAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-car garage pool home ready for immediate move-in! Foyer welcomes you into the formal living and dining areas with French doors overlooking a covered lanai. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space with connecting family room and breakfast nook. Split floor plan, master suite enjoys hardwood flooring, plantation shutters and dual closets plus connecting bath with shower. Guestrooms share a hallway bath with tub. The pool is being refinished and will be swimmable by mid-May. Back yard is fully fenced and there’s plenty of shade beyond the screened-in lanai. Pool care is included… close to the Veteran’s Expressway, Downtown Tampa / St. Pete and plenty of restaurants, shopping and amenities. A must see in the area!