Town 'n' Country, FL
6702 Glen Forest Ct
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

6702 Glen Forest Ct

6702 Glen Forest Court · No Longer Available
Location

6702 Glen Forest Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Timberlane Woodlake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6702 Glen Forest Ct Available 08/01/19 Timberlane 3/2 with Garage - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Timberlane subdivision. All solid surface flooring, attached 1 car garage with laundry, and separate dining and living rooms. This home has a large covered front porch and a fenced back yard with screened in porch. Pets OK with approval.

$1,350.00 Rent
$1,350.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move In Processing Fee
$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant

(RLNE4999368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Glen Forest Ct have any available units?
6702 Glen Forest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6702 Glen Forest Ct have?
Some of 6702 Glen Forest Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Glen Forest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Glen Forest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Glen Forest Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 Glen Forest Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6702 Glen Forest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Glen Forest Ct offers parking.
Does 6702 Glen Forest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Glen Forest Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Glen Forest Ct have a pool?
No, 6702 Glen Forest Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Glen Forest Ct have accessible units?
No, 6702 Glen Forest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Glen Forest Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 Glen Forest Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 Glen Forest Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6702 Glen Forest Ct has units with air conditioning.
