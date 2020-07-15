6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful Townhome within the sought after community of Bayside Key located within the upscale waterfront community of Bayport Village. This unit offers 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths and is perfectly situated on a serene Pond. Interior is light and bright with fresh interior paint and tile flooring across the 1st floor. Upgraded lighting fixtures & ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features upgraded appliances and newer front load Washer & Dryer. Cozy patio with tile flooring and storage closet overlooks serene Pond. The 2nd floor offers two Bedrooms and a spacious Bathroom featuring dual vanity and Garden Tub with Shower. Master Bedroom has ample closet and storage space. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash & Lawncare. Amenities includes Gated Access, Community Pool & Tennis Courts. Conveniently located to Downtown Tampa, Airport, Pinellas County, Beaches, Restaurants and World Class Shopping!