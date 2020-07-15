All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE

6349 Bayside Key Drive · (813) 220-0361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6349 Bayside Key Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Townhome within the sought after community of Bayside Key located within the upscale waterfront community of Bayport Village. This unit offers 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths and is perfectly situated on a serene Pond. Interior is light and bright with fresh interior paint and tile flooring across the 1st floor. Upgraded lighting fixtures & ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features upgraded appliances and newer front load Washer & Dryer. Cozy patio with tile flooring and storage closet overlooks serene Pond. The 2nd floor offers two Bedrooms and a spacious Bathroom featuring dual vanity and Garden Tub with Shower. Master Bedroom has ample closet and storage space. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash & Lawncare. Amenities includes Gated Access, Community Pool & Tennis Courts. Conveniently located to Downtown Tampa, Airport, Pinellas County, Beaches, Restaurants and World Class Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have any available units?
6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have?
Some of 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
