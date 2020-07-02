All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6310 Newtown Cir Bldg 10
6310 Newtown Cir Bldg 10

6310 Newtown Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Newtown Cir, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Remodeled condo with newer stainless steel appliances, including Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Nice contemporary wood kitchen cabinetry, with with solid surface Breakfast Bar and Counter tops. Large screened balcony/porch provides fresh air and has additional storage room. Gated community with well kept swimming pools. Complex is right on the Bay, with fast access to beaches and the airport - location is superb. Condo association does not allow pets over 30 LBS or 18 inches at shoulder and a maximum of 2 pets, this includes birds. HOA Approval also required ($100 & an interview) following Property Management approval.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
