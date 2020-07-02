6310 Newtown Cir Bldg 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Remodeled condo with newer stainless steel appliances, including Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Nice contemporary wood kitchen cabinetry, with with solid surface Breakfast Bar and Counter tops. Large screened balcony/porch provides fresh air and has additional storage room. Gated community with well kept swimming pools. Complex is right on the Bay, with fast access to beaches and the airport - location is superb. Condo association does not allow pets over 30 LBS or 18 inches at shoulder and a maximum of 2 pets, this includes birds. HOA Approval also required ($100 & an interview) following Property Management approval.