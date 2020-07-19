All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE

6257 Oak Cluster Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6257 Oak Cluster Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Centrally located to all Tampa attractions, this 2 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse is calling your name. Offering a large fenced backyard for enjoying a weekend BBQ or allowing the kids and pets to enjoy the warm Florida weather. The interior of the unit has hard floor surface for an easy clean. The kitchen is loaded with a full set of appliances and lots of space for storage. This unit has an attached one car garage AND an indoor laundry unit! What more can you ask for? Short distance to TIA airport, Veterans Expressway, Raymond James Stadium, Downtown and more! Close to shopping and restaurants. It won't last long, call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have any available units?
6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have?
Some of 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Pools
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg