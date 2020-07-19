6257 OAK CLUSTER CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Centrally located to all Tampa attractions, this 2 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse is calling your name. Offering a large fenced backyard for enjoying a weekend BBQ or allowing the kids and pets to enjoy the warm Florida weather. The interior of the unit has hard floor surface for an easy clean. The kitchen is loaded with a full set of appliances and lots of space for storage. This unit has an attached one car garage AND an indoor laundry unit! What more can you ask for? Short distance to TIA airport, Veterans Expressway, Raymond James Stadium, Downtown and more! Close to shopping and restaurants. It won't last long, call today for your private showing!