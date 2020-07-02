5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful executive home for lease in San Marino Bay Estates in the GATED community of Bayport! If you are looking for a SPACIOUS and UPGRADED POOL home in a GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, then look no further. With 5 bedrooms, PLUS A DEN, & 3.5 BATHS, it is sure to please! This home has a great location, situated on the end of a CUL DE SAC, without any houses on either side, making it feel secluded. The moment you walk into the front door, you will feel the WOW factor, with the 12ft CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN and windows galore! You will LOVE the gorgeous RENOVATED kitchen with a large BREAKFAST NOOK. The owner spared no expense in designing this masterpiece with a GAS BURNER COOK TOP, HUGE CENTER ISLAND WITH SEATING FOR 4, SOFT CLOSE CABINETRY and drawers, GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH, GRANITE COUNTERS, stainless steel appliances, CONVECTION DOUBLE OVENS, not to mention the lighting, and design features incorporated into it all. The kitchen is open to the family room, making for a great entertainment space for all to gather! The family room has a GAS FIREPLACE & a wall of POCKET SLIDING DOORS leading out to the pool area. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with master ensuite and office on one side of home & other 4 bedrooms on other side. Convenient pool bath is off the 5th bedroom, so no wet feet running through the house! So much to say, but so little space! EXCELLENT location, GREAT SCHOOLS NEARBY, including Berkeley Prep within 5 minutes! 15 minutes to the airport, 30 mins to beaches! Call for an appointment & see for yourself!