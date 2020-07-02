All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:10 PM

5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE

5807 Mariners Watch Drive
Location

5807 Mariners Watch Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful executive home for lease in San Marino Bay Estates in the GATED community of Bayport! If you are looking for a SPACIOUS and UPGRADED POOL home in a GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, then look no further. With 5 bedrooms, PLUS A DEN, & 3.5 BATHS, it is sure to please! This home has a great location, situated on the end of a CUL DE SAC, without any houses on either side, making it feel secluded. The moment you walk into the front door, you will feel the WOW factor, with the 12ft CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN and windows galore! You will LOVE the gorgeous RENOVATED kitchen with a large BREAKFAST NOOK. The owner spared no expense in designing this masterpiece with a GAS BURNER COOK TOP, HUGE CENTER ISLAND WITH SEATING FOR 4, SOFT CLOSE CABINETRY and drawers, GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH, GRANITE COUNTERS, stainless steel appliances, CONVECTION DOUBLE OVENS, not to mention the lighting, and design features incorporated into it all. The kitchen is open to the family room, making for a great entertainment space for all to gather! The family room has a GAS FIREPLACE & a wall of POCKET SLIDING DOORS leading out to the pool area. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with master ensuite and office on one side of home & other 4 bedrooms on other side. Convenient pool bath is off the 5th bedroom, so no wet feet running through the house! So much to say, but so little space! EXCELLENT location, GREAT SCHOOLS NEARBY, including Berkeley Prep within 5 minutes! 15 minutes to the airport, 30 mins to beaches! Call for an appointment & see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE have any available units?
5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE have?
Some of 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 MARINERS WATCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

