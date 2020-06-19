All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
5750 BAYWATER DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5750 BAYWATER DRIVE

5750 Baywater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5750 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This two bedroom 2 bath has been freshly refurbished and is ready for immediate rental. This water front corner unit is bright and airy and is equipped with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and a full size washer and dryer. Flooring is tile through out. This is a must see condo!! Located in Gallery At Bayport off Hillsborough Ave. The community has a pool, tennis courts, and gym. You don't want to miss the opportunity to rent this unit. Close to I275, Veterans, Oldsmar, Clearwater and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE have any available units?
5750 BAYWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5750 BAYWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg