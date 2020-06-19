5750 BAYWATER DRIVE

Amenities
This two bedroom 2 bath has been freshly refurbished and is ready for immediate rental. This water front corner unit is bright and airy and is equipped with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and a full size washer and dryer. Flooring is tile through out. This is a must see condo!! Located in Gallery At Bayport off Hillsborough Ave. The community has a pool, tennis courts, and gym. You don't want to miss the opportunity to rent this unit. Close to I275, Veterans, Oldsmar, Clearwater and airport.