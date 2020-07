Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THE GALLERY AT BAYPORT CONDOMINIUM 2/2 - MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH A DEN, FACING THE WATER, WHAT AN AMAZING VIEW! SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE BOARDWALK. NO EXPENSE SPARED, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW CABINETS, WINE FRIDGE, WINE RACK, WALK IN TILE SHOWER AND NEWER APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.



(RLNE5467616)