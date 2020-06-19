5602 BAYWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on first floor with additional large closet for storage. Bathrooms and floors have been updated and all wet areas have newer tile and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Newer vanity/sink/counters in the bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Ceilings fans and newer appliances. This is a must see condo!! Located in Gallery At Bayport off Hillsborough Ave. The community has a pool, tennis courts, and gym. You don't want to miss the opportunity to rent this unit. Close to I275, Veterans, Oldsmar, Clearwater and airport. Pictures are from about 1 year ago, prior to current tenant moving in.