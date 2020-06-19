All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
5602 BAYWATER DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

5602 BAYWATER DRIVE

5602 Baywater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5602 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on first floor with additional large closet for storage. Bathrooms and floors have been updated and all wet areas have newer tile and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Newer vanity/sink/counters in the bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Ceilings fans and newer appliances. This is a must see condo!! Located in Gallery At Bayport off Hillsborough Ave. The community has a pool, tennis courts, and gym. You don't want to miss the opportunity to rent this unit. Close to I275, Veterans, Oldsmar, Clearwater and airport. Pictures are from about 1 year ago, prior to current tenant moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE have any available units?
5602 BAYWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5602 BAYWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5602 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg