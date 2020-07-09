All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD

5406 East Longboat Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5406 East Longboat Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. WATERFRONT home for lease or sale with BAY & GULF ACCESS in the GATED community of Bayside! BRAND NEW TILE ROOF, BRAND NEW CARPETING IN ALL THE BEDROOMS!This home has a great OPEN FLOORPLAN, with HIGH CEILINGS, & great architectural features. Lots of windows make it light & bright with WATER VIEWS from nearly every room. You will love the TRAVERTINE flooring throughout the living areas & the family room with FIREPLACE & built in shelving. The kitchen overlooks the family room & has GRANITE counters with a BREAKFAST BAR & BUILT IN DESK. The laundry room is adjacent to the kitchen with a built in sink & hanging rack. SPLIT FLOORPLAN with master on 1 side of home & the 4th bedroom has it's own bath & also serves as a POOL BATH. The master bath has an UPDATED FRAMELESS SHOWER WITH NEWER TILE, double vanities & travertine floor. Outside you will find a screened enclosed pool & under roof lanai area for alfresco dining or meander to your dock & do some fishing, dock-tails with the neighbors or hop in your boat for a sunset cruise! Florida lifestyle fun right from your own backyard. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED to all of Tampa,10 mins to airport, 20 mins downtown, and 30 mins to beaches! Easy access to both sides of the bay and Veterans expressway. Fun neighborhood with lighted boat parade, join the yacht club for $100 a year per family, & enjoy year round events. GREAT SCHOOLS nearby, inc Berkeley Prep, only 5 mins away! Come & see what a great place this would be to live and drop your anchor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have any available units?
5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

