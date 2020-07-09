5406 E LONGBOAT BOULEVARD

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. WATERFRONT home for lease or sale with BAY & GULF ACCESS in the GATED community of Bayside! BRAND NEW TILE ROOF, BRAND NEW CARPETING IN ALL THE BEDROOMS!This home has a great OPEN FLOORPLAN, with HIGH CEILINGS, & great architectural features. Lots of windows make it light & bright with WATER VIEWS from nearly every room. You will love the TRAVERTINE flooring throughout the living areas & the family room with FIREPLACE & built in shelving. The kitchen overlooks the family room & has GRANITE counters with a BREAKFAST BAR & BUILT IN DESK. The laundry room is adjacent to the kitchen with a built in sink & hanging rack. SPLIT FLOORPLAN with master on 1 side of home & the 4th bedroom has it's own bath & also serves as a POOL BATH. The master bath has an UPDATED FRAMELESS SHOWER WITH NEWER TILE, double vanities & travertine floor. Outside you will find a screened enclosed pool & under roof lanai area for alfresco dining or meander to your dock & do some fishing, dock-tails with the neighbors or hop in your boat for a sunset cruise! Florida lifestyle fun right from your own backyard. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED to all of Tampa,10 mins to airport, 20 mins downtown, and 30 mins to beaches! Easy access to both sides of the bay and Veterans expressway. Fun neighborhood with lighted boat parade, join the yacht club for $100 a year per family, & enjoy year round events. GREAT SCHOOLS nearby, inc Berkeley Prep, only 5 mins away! Come & see what a great place this would be to live and drop your anchor!