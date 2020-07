Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport stainless steel microwave carpet

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with carport and large fenced in back yard. New carpet in the living room and beautiful tile throughout the other rooms. Stainless Steel appliances, Cherry cabinets, Granite counters, newer windows, roof and more. Enjoy the lifestyle of the BAYCREST WATERFRONT COMMUNITY that includes a community boat ramp.